Lantz Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

