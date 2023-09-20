Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,219,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,269.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FINMF
Leonardo Stock Performance
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 NYSE-Listed Emerging Market Stocks For Income Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Auto Parts Retailers Are Heading in Different Directions
- Trading Halts Explained
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.