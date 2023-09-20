Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,219,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,269.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

