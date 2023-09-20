Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Financial Contrast

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lexaria Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.68 $3.10 million $0.01 62.04 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

