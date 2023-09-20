Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,426 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.