Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

