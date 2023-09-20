Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day moving average is $286.36.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

