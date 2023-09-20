Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 0.9% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 363,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.0 %

Fortinet stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,893,652. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.