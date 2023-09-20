Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after buying an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 636.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

