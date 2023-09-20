Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.