Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Robert Half by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

