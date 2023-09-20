Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

