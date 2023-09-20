Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $236.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.54.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock worth $18,688,815 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

