Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.96

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $743.45 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

