Litigation Capital Management Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

LON:LIT opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5,737.50 and a beta of 0.52. Litigation Capital Management has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.51).

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.