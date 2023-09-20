Litigation Capital Management Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance
LON:LIT opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5,737.50 and a beta of 0.52. Litigation Capital Management has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.51).
