Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $13.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

