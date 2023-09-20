Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

