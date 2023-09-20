Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,719,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,194,930 shares.The stock last traded at $68.26 and had previously closed at $68.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,049,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,325,000 after buying an additional 845,173 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after buying an additional 189,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.