Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.