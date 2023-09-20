MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

