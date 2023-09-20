Marks Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,570,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

