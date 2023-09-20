Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

