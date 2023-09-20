Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Down 1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $70.81. 15,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.63 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

