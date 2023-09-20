Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87,790 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

