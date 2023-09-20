MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,127 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 155.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

