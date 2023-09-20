MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
