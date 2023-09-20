MGO Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average is $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

