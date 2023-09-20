Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 246,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,110. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

