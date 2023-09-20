Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $6.29 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

