Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,434 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.12. The company had a trading volume of 226,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,940. The company has a market capitalization of $346.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.