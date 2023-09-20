Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,943 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,699,000 after purchasing an additional 393,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

