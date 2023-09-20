Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 312,128 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,989. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

