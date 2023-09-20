Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

