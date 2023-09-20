Milestone Advisory Partners Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.