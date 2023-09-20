Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

