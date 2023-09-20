Milestone Advisory Partners Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

