Morgan Stanley Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $26.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HASI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

HASI stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.