Nanobiotix (NBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

