NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Lowered by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NCR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Northcoast Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCR

About NCR

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.