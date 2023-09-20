NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48. 5,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NCS Multistage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.