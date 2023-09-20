NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 4.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 118,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,260,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.