NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.67 and a beta of 0.99. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

