Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $40.95. 70,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,408,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

