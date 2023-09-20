NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 15,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 215,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.