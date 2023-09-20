Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

