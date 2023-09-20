Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 135.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

