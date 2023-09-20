NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 582 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

