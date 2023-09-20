NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.