NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

