NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $12,316,867,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE:DLR opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

