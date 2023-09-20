NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 681,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $26,934,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

